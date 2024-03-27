Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.09. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $24.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTF. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,072,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,729,000 after purchasing an additional 193,230 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 17.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 656,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after acquiring an additional 97,248 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,688,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 657,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,000,000 after acquiring an additional 71,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,051,000.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

