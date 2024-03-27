Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:LDP)

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2024

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDPGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.131 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE LDP opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:LDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.