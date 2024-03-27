Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:LDP)

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.131 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE LDP opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.39.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
