Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:LDP)

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.131 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE LDP opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.