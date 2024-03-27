Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RQI)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Price Performance

Shares of RQI stock opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average is $11.20. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $12.64.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

