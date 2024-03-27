Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:RLTY)

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.
Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of RLTY stock opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $14.60.
Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile
