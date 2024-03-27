Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.97. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $21.27.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
