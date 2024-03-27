Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance
PSF stock opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.83.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
