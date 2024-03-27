Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years.

PSF stock opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 16.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $307,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

