Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.134 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.
Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 131.3% annually over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of PTA opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.14. Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $19.67.
Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund is a close-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund invests directly and through derivates in preferred stock and debt securities, floating-rate and fixed-to-floating-rate preferred securities, fixed- and floating-rate corporate debt securities, convertible securities, contingent capital securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P.
