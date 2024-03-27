Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) rose 10.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $282.40 and last traded at $281.50. Approximately 6,232,609 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 15,088,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $255.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on COIN shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.30.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COIN

Coinbase Global Trading Down 4.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a PE ratio of 988.19 and a beta of 3.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total value of $1,210,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,462,698.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 33,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.91, for a total value of $5,571,628.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,148.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total transaction of $1,210,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,665 shares in the company, valued at $7,462,698.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 732,470 shares of company stock valued at $109,889,483. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $13,394,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 269.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 26.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.