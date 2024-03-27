Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,089 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 1.7% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,868,000. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 42.8% during the third quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,381,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Down 0.4 %

CMCSA stock opened at $42.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.17 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.24. The firm has a market cap of $168.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.68.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

