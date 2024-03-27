Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.55-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.325-2.372 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.38 billion. Concentrix also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.690-12.500 EPS.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $62.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Concentrix has a 1 year low of $59.23 and a 1 year high of $125.80.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Concentrix will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Concentrix by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

