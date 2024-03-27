Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.550-2.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion. Concentrix also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.690-12.500 EPS.

Concentrix Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $62.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Concentrix has a 1-year low of $59.23 and a 1-year high of $125.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.50.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.15. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Concentrix will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concentrix

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 175,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Concentrix by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 20,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Concentrix by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,363,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,788,000 after buying an additional 1,034,546 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

See Also

