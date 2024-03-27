Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.69-12.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.51-9.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.63 billion. Concentrix also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.690-12.500 EPS.

Concentrix Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $62.23 on Wednesday. Concentrix has a 12-month low of $59.23 and a 12-month high of $125.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.50.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.15. Concentrix had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Concentrix will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Concentrix presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Concentrix by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 175,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 20,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,363,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,788,000 after buying an additional 1,034,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Featured Stories

