Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.69-12.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.51-9.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.63 billion. Concentrix also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.690-12.500 EPS.
Concentrix Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $62.23 on Wednesday. Concentrix has a 12-month low of $59.23 and a 12-month high of $125.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.50.
Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.15. Concentrix had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Concentrix will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Concentrix Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Concentrix presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.20.
Get Our Latest Research Report on CNXC
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Concentrix by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 175,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 20,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,363,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,788,000 after buying an additional 1,034,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.
Concentrix Company Profile
Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Concentrix
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Palantir Technologies: Bearish Sentiment, Bullish Chart Signals
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Hershey Stock Decline: An Opportunity for Investors to Buy
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- The Most Bought AI Stock by Congress Isn’t NVIDIA
Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.