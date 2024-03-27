ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1432 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $0.06.

ConvaTec Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CNVVY opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. ConvaTec Group has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.89.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

