ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1432 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $0.06.
ConvaTec Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CNVVY opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. ConvaTec Group has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.89.
ConvaTec Group Company Profile
