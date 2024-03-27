CVA Family Office LLC Takes Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 805 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 336 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $139.93 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.72 and its 200-day moving average is $111.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.82, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $579,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,682,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $579,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,682,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total transaction of $192,644.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,527,797.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,635 shares of company stock worth $24,020,621. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DXCM. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

