Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Up 2%

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) was up 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $114.65 and last traded at $114.53. Approximately 2,077,641 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 6,770,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.24.

DELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.76 and a 200 day moving average of $79.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 165.52% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $47,164,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 408,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,626,226.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $47,164,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 408,694 shares in the company, valued at $51,626,226.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $18,992,666.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at $23,337,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,558,306 shares of company stock valued at $956,098,061 over the last three months. 48.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 200.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

