Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,642,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,839 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 37.0% of Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.12% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $252,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 143,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after buying an additional 92,007 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 642,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,793,000 after purchasing an additional 67,674 shares in the last quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 1,676,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,015,000 after purchasing an additional 16,253 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 1,096,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,055,000 after purchasing an additional 95,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 8,920,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,733,000 after buying an additional 51,437 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $31.49 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.57 and a one year high of $31.84. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.37.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.