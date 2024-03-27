Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Acquires New Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Copart by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,167,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,193,000 after purchasing an additional 262,499 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 145,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 26,558 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 23,304 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Copart by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CPRT shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

CPRT stock opened at $57.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.59. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.80 and a fifty-two week high of $57.85. The firm has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 705,000 shares of company stock worth $35,910,750. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

