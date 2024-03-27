Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $688.42 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $729.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $655.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $565.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $93.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KLAC. New Street Research began coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KLA from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $641.05.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

