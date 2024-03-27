Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 3,972 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,972 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Unilever by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 215.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on UL shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE UL opened at $49.63 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.75.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.4582 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

