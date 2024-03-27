Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Shares Sold by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 132,765 shares during the quarter. Eagle Point Credit makes up 1.6% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.63% of Eagle Point Credit worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 12.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 2.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 6.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 20.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 21.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECC opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.35 million, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $39.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.10 million. Eagle Point Credit had a net margin of 84.05% and a return on equity of 14.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is 94.38%.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

