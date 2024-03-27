Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Up 0.5%

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $778.49 and last traded at $774.77. Approximately 489,518 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,249,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $770.61.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $689.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $725.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $634.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.55 billion, a PE ratio of 133.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $9,878,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 417,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,486,000 after purchasing an additional 116,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

