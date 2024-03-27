Empresaria Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:EMR)

Empresaria Group plc (LON:EMR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Empresaria Group Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at GBX 36.50 ($0.46) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £18.04 million, a P/E ratio of 1,825.00 and a beta of 0.69. Empresaria Group has a 1 year low of GBX 30.75 ($0.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 64.50 ($0.82). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 35.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 36.71.

About Empresaria Group

Empresaria Group plc provides staffing and recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers permanent placement, temporary and contract staffing, executive search, offshore recruitment, and recruitment process outsourcing services, as well as bespoke solutions for clients and candidates.

