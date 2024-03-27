Empresaria Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:EMR)

Empresaria Group plc (LON:EMR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Empresaria Group Stock Performance
Shares of EMR stock opened at GBX 36.50 ($0.46) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £18.04 million, a P/E ratio of 1,825.00 and a beta of 0.69. Empresaria Group has a 1 year low of GBX 30.75 ($0.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 64.50 ($0.82). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 35.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 36.71.
About Empresaria Group
