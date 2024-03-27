Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading Up 0.3%

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.74 and last traded at $15.61. 3,246,341 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 12,554,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 115.60%.

Institutional Trading of Energy Transfer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

