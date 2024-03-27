Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.08 and last traded at $28.95. Approximately 1,405,896 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 4,897,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.45.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 81.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Addis & Hill Inc bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $674,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 266,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

