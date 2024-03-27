Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Sold by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Envista during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Envista by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on NVST. William Blair cut shares of Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Envista from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

Envista Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NVST opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.23. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.37 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

