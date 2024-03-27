Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 459.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $65.24 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $56.05 and a twelve month high of $100.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.67 and a 200-day moving average of $65.36.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 2,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $127,775.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,699.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $64,606.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 2,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $127,775.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,699.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,992 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,879. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXAS. Benchmark raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.31.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

