Family Investment Center Inc. Purchases New Shares in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Family Investment Center Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 740.0% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AVEM opened at $57.60 on Wednesday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $58.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

