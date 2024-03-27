Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FLDB) to Issue Dividend of $0.19

Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FLDB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.194 per share on Monday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF Price Performance

Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF stock opened at $50.21 on Wednesday. Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $50.25.

