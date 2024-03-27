Fiduciary Alliance LLC Acquires 210 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of SPYG opened at $73.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $74.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

