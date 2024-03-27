Fiduciary Alliance LLC Acquires New Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 86,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,928.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.68. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.03 and a 1 year high of $51.22.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

