Fiduciary Alliance LLC Boosts Stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 201.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,944 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Celsius by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,091,000 after buying an additional 58,764 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Celsius by 18.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,846,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,676,000 after buying an additional 762,087 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Celsius during the first quarter worth about $93,034,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Celsius by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,566,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,559,000 after buying an additional 42,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Celsius by 288.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,334,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,127,000 after buying an additional 991,204 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other Celsius news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $1,895,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,930.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Dean Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $9,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,993,857.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $1,895,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,930.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,120,568 shares of company stock valued at $64,473,782 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Europe upped their price objective on Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Celsius from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Celsius from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

Celsius Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CELH opened at $91.22 on Wednesday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $99.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.93 and a 200-day moving average of $61.96. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 117.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.87.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Stories

