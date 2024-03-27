Fiduciary Alliance LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 1.4% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $281.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The company has a market cap of $151.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $329.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $290.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.50.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

