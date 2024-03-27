Fiduciary Alliance LLC Boosts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. AXQ Capital LP boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 64.3% in the third quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 42,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 39.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 121,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ TXN opened at $167.91 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.75.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

