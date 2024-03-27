Fiduciary Alliance LLC Buys 10,005 Shares of HCM Defender 500 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGH)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCM Defender 500 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGH – Free Report) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned 0.36% of HCM Defender 500 Index ETF worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HCM Defender 500 Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000.

HCM Defender 500 Index ETF stock opened at $46.04 on Wednesday. HCM Defender 500 Index ETF has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $46.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.51.

The HCM Defender 500 Index ETF (LGH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the HCM Defender 500 index. The fund tracks a proprietary index that toggles between US large-cap stocks and Treasurys, or a combination of both, depending on risk in the US equity market. LGH was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by HCM.

