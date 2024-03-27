Fiduciary Alliance LLC Buys 12,579 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 443,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,579 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 3.0% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $15,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.86. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

