Fiduciary Alliance LLC Buys 136 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $223.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.64 and a 200-day moving average of $202.11. The firm has a market cap of $50.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $227.66.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

