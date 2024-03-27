Fiduciary Alliance LLC Buys 30,911 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 263.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,911 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SCHD opened at $78.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $80.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.18.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

