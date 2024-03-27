Fiduciary Alliance LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $85.11 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.64 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

