Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 275.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 559.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of XBI stock opened at $92.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $63.80 and a 1-year high of $103.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.48.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

