Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Inspire 100 ETF were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Inspire 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Inspire 100 ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire 100 ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire 100 ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire 100 ETF by 70.6% in the second quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter.

Inspire 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIBL opened at $38.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.91. The firm has a market cap of $338.34 million, a P/E ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.03. Inspire 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $29.13 and a 52-week high of $38.92.

Inspire 100 ETF Profile

The Inspire 100 ESG ETF (BIBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap US stocks, selected based on a proprietary definition of biblical values. BIBL was launched on Oct 30, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

