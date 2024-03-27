Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Markel Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,578,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Scharf Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 126,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,475.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.00.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 72 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 72 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

MKL stock opened at $1,489.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,471.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,447.96. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,225.03 and a one year high of $1,560.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.70.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.58 by $32.90. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.15 EPS for the current year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

