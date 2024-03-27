Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $2.97 Million Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned about 0.30% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLPX. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $416,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 265.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 42,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 30,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MLPX opened at $48.01 on Wednesday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.24.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

