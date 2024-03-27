Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $4.02 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,717 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $92.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.53 and a 200-day moving average of $81.81. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $62.15 and a 1 year high of $93.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

