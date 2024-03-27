Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $4.21 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,621 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 411.6% in the third quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,663,976,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443,257 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $1,433,075,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $326,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $119.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.04 billion, a PE ratio of 74.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $120.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.07.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.27.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

