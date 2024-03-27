Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $6.26 Million Stock Position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Free Report) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 219,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,477 shares during the period. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF makes up about 1.2% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned 0.27% of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF worth $6,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 54.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,030,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,464,000 after purchasing an additional 365,147 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 233,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 105,736 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,078 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 276.8% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 146,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 107,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 77,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BOTZ stock opened at $31.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $33.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.42.

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

