Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $834,000 Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 283,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,162,000 after purchasing an additional 75,261 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 433.6% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEI stock opened at $115.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.90 and its 200-day moving average is $114.93. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.45 and a 52 week high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2749 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

