Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $897,000 Holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 37,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 25,575 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 61,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 31,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF stock opened at $35.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average of $26.41. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1-year low of $17.77 and a 1-year high of $36.52. The company has a market cap of $814.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

