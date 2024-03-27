Fiduciary Alliance LLC Increases Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,468 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan comprises approximately 1.6% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $8,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 1.3 %

FCX opened at $44.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $46.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.57. The company has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 2.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCX. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Eight Capital set a $55.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

