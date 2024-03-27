Fiduciary Alliance LLC Increases Position in Inspire International ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Inspire International ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,722 shares during the period. Inspire International ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned 4.14% of Inspire International ETF worth $8,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire International ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 97,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Inspire International ETF by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspire International ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspire International ETF by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 52,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 21,289 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspire International ETF by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 47,269 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:WWJD opened at $29.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.15 and its 200 day moving average is $27.99. Inspire International ETF has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $30.30.

The Inspire International ESG ETF (WWJD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire Global Hope Ex-US index. The fund offers exposure to equity in large firms outside the US, screened for biblical values per the index provider and weighted equally. WWJD was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Inspire.

