Fiduciary Alliance LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Ferguson comprises about 1.1% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $5,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth about $511,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ferguson by 491.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 220,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,569,000 after acquiring an additional 183,199 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ferguson by 18.7% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,341,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 174.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,137,000 after purchasing an additional 66,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of FERG stock opened at $219.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.80. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $123.17 and a 1 year high of $222.39. The firm has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.27.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FERG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James cut Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.50.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

